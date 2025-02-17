Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Morena on Monday and paid tribute to him.

CM Yadav also announced grants for necessary development works in all the villages adjoining the boundary area of Morena Municipal Corporation and to build a boat club in Morena city on the occasion.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Addressing the program, CM Yadav said, "Today, a new history has been written in Morena with the unveiling of the statue of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was an expert in politics and always lived for the truth. He was a big-hearted personality who considered the whole India as his family. Vajpayee was a timeless great man who followed democratic traditions. His simplicity, humility and his life values teach us how to live even today."

The Chief Minister further said that the country received a hero of democracy in the form of Vajpayee. Be a leader in the ruling party or in the opposition, one speaks the same language, he has seen it in the personality of Vajpayee .

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake Not Tectonic, Linked to Weak Rock Layers, Says National Centre for Seismology.

"Atal Ji had increased the pride of the country across the world by conducting nuclear tests in Pokhran. He did an unprecedented work of strengthening democracy and parliamentary traditions by being in the opposition for years. Our country will never forget the contribution of late Vajpayee. Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) and Ken-Betwa (KB) river linking national projects are the result of his visionary thinking. His thinking has been implemented by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Yadav said.

Additionally, on the demand of local public representatives, the Chief Minister announced to give Rs 20 crore for necessary development works in all the villages of 13 Gram Panchayats adjoining the boundary area of Morena Municipal Corporation and Rs 10 crore for electricity pole shifting work in Morena city.

Furthermore, CM Yadav added that a boat club would be built in Morena city and roads would also be built wherever necessary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)