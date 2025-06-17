India News | MP CM Yadav Transfers 25th Installment of Ladli Behna Yojana, Announces Additional Rs 250 for Upcoming Raksha Bandhan Fest

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed a state-level Ladli Behna and Women's Convention held in Belkheda village in Jabalpur district on Monday and transferred over Rs 2,081 crores to beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana and other welfare schemes.

The CM transferred the 25th installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana -- totaling Rs 1,551.44 crore -- to 1.27 crore beneficiaries, Rs 341 crore to 56.68 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme, Rs 39.14 crore to 27 lakh women as LPG refilling subsidy under PM Ujjwala Yojana and Rs 150 crore to 6,821 labourer families as ex gratia under the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana.

Under the Ladli Behna Yojana, every beneficiary woman receives Rs 1,250 per month. He noted that the government disburses approximately Rs 1,550 crore every month under this scheme, and in the past one and a half years, over Rs 30,000 crores has been provided to beneficiaries.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated and performed Bhoomi-Pujans for eight development works worth Rs 22.44 crore and distributed benefits of various public welfare schemes.

Addressing the program, CM Yadav said, "The state government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring dignity, respect, and rightful entitlements for mothers, sisters, and daughters. To make Ladli sisters self-reliant and to provide them with security, respect, pride, and prosperity, the government is celebrating Raksha Bandhan every month by depositing financial assistance directly into their accounts. On the upcoming occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the amount given to Ladli sisters will be increased by Rs 250 so that they may celebrate the festival with joy."

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to transitioning from legacy to development. He highlighted that Jabalpur is the land of brave queens like Rani Durgavati and Rani Avantibai, and the state government is running several schemes named after such valiant women, benefiting lakhs of women across Madhya Pradesh.

He reiterated that empowering women to be self-reliant is the government's mission. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women in Madhya Pradesh and across India are becoming economically empowered.

Additionally, CM Yadav announced the opening of a government college in Belkheda and the construction of a sub-divisional revenue office and staff quarters in Shahpura, along with the posting of an SDOP in Shahpura.

The CM also highlighted the government's commitment to providing pucca houses for all, including those in rural, hilly, and urban areas, under PM Awas Yojana. He praised PM Modi's Ujjwala Yojana for freeing women from smoke-related health hazards. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, piped water is now reaching every household, relieving mothers and sisters from fetching water from wells and distant sources. He also mentioned schemes like PM Matru Vandana Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, noting that daughters are now being given equal opportunities in the armed forces. (ANI)

