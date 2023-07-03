Gwalior, Jul 3 (PTI) The gold chain of the Khargone collector's wife was snatched by two motorcycle-borne men in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The incident happened near MPCT College in Vishwavidyalaya area on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena told PTI.

Also Read | Vietnam Bans ‘Barbie’ Film Because of South China Sea Map.

"Pusha Singh, wife of Khargone collector Shivraj Singh Verma, was on a morning walk at around 6 am when two unidentified motorbike-borne men snatched her gold chain. Verma's kin live in the Windsor Hills locality," he said.

A robbery case has been registered and three teams were checking CCTV footage in order to apprehend the culprits, he said.

Also Read | France: Anti-violence Rallies Held as Riot Tensions Ease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)