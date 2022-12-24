Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): A group of girls have set up an agro-waste startup unit at a private college in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district where the agricultural wastes are utilised to prepare new products.

A total of 11 girls worked hard to establish the startup unit, namimg it 'The Woman Agro Waste' unit. Vice Chancellor of Vikram University, Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey inaugurated the startup on Friday. He was invited as the chief guest. Pandey told ANI, "I congratulate the students for the setting up the unit. They have prepared a wonderful project for the further utilisation of agro wastes, especially the waste generated from Soyabean. They have prepared a commendable unit for the further use of soybean straw in industries. It will save our environment and increase the farmers' income."One of the girls who set up the unit, Khushi Sharma. told ANI, "It is a matter of great pleasure that today our startup has been inaugurated. We use soybean straw and flowers, which are, otherwise, waste, to make incense sticks. In the coming days, we will manufacture new products by using the agricultural waste of the farmers."

Another student, Saloni Porwal told ANI, "The name of our startup unit is 'The woman agro waste' and 11 girls are involved in it. We will work hard and try to move ahead. We will control the pollution and continue our chain."

Another startup member Nishita Saxena told ANI, "I am very happy today. We use the straw which farmers used to burn, leading to pollution. We'll ensure that the waste isn't burned and the farmers are benefitted." (ANI)

