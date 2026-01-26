Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Madhya Pradesh assembly, Umanag Singhar unfurled the national flag at the State Congress Office in Bhopal on the occasion of 77th Republic Day on Monday and extended greetings to the people of the state.

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, former MP Minister PC Sharma and several other Congress leaders participated in the national flag unfurling ceremony held at the state party headquarters on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters, LoP Singhar said, "Saare Jahan Se Achchha Hindustan Hamara! We are proud of being an Indian. I extend my greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Republic Day. The Congress Party is concerned about the country's sovereignty and democracy... The way the BJP is trying to finish this democracy and the constitution, Rahul Gandhi has to showcase the booklet of the constitution in front of the whole country, letting them know what their rights are... BJP is heading toward a Hitler-style and Nazi-style working style."

He further targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying they hoisted the national flag at their office after 52 years of Independence.

"The RSS which talks about nationalism has hoisted the national flag at their office after 52 years. What nationalism will they impart among the citizens of the nation? On this 77th Republic Day, I want to say to everyone that they should stay strong and keep the feeling of our nation, then only democracy can be saved," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Digvijaya extended greetings to the citizens of the nation, noting that January 26, 1950 was history day when India defined itself through its Constitution.

"Heartfelt greetings to all the citizens on the 77th Republic Day. January 26, 1950, was a historic day when India defined itself through its Constitution and established its identity at the global stage as a sovereign, democratic republic," Digvijaya Singh said in the post on X.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (ANI)

