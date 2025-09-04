Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): A police constable in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district runs a pathshala for slum children free of cost and helping them step in the mainstream of education for the last nine years.

The police constable, Sanjay Sanware, who is currently posted in Quick Response Team (QRT), operates the pathshala under the shade of a tree at Lal Bagh ground in the district on every Sunday. Children from the slum areas located near the ground come and study here.

The constable teaches the small children, clears their doubts, mentors them and builds their basic foundation to get admission in the schools. He also arranges notebooks and other study materials from his own salary to ensure no child is left behind.

Speaking to ANI, Sanware said, "I have been running the class for these children here for the last 9 years and I arrange time from my duty on every sunday to teach these children. Earlier, there were many children who did not go to school. After that I created an educational environment here and currently all the children of the slum go to the school have also got admitted in surrounding government schools. The children stay in nearby slums and come here to study. The children attend their classes regularly in their schools. Additionally, I also used to clear their doubts related to studies."

The constable also highlights that his taught students are currently studying in Class 10th and Class 11th and also scored good marks. He is continuously trying to put his all possible efforts in shaping the future of the children, so that their coming generation gets lifted and they do perform well in their lives.

"Initially, there were around 50-55 children in the slums here and only 3-4 among them used to go school. Slowly and gradually an atmosphere of education has been developed here, children are motivated with the benefits of study and a talk with parents of the children is also established. Thereafter, awareness among children developed and classes started here. I try to arrange books and other study materials from my salary as per my status," Sanware further said.

He also emphasised that several senior police officials also came here and taught the children.

"I believe the power of education is the strongest force in the world and if someone owns the power of a pen, then they can achieve every goal. Usually slum children remain deprived of their education and get deviated from the path of education. By the time they realise they have to study, it is too late. So I am trying to connect these children with mainstream study to bring change for their coming generation and do something good for their families and the country," he added.

A student, Amit Mandoli, spoke to ANI and said that it was Sanjay Sanware who motivated him to go to school. Now he is studying in class 8th and wants to become a police officer.

"Initially Sanjay sir taught us and he said to go to school regularly. Following which, I started going to school and I feel good coming here. Currently I am studying in class eighth and I want to become a police officer," Mandoli said. (ANI)

