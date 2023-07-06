Bhopal, Jul 6 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday e-mailed Twitter to get details of a person who allegedly used an image of the urination incident in Sidhi district and doctored it to insult the Tricolour under the caption 'BJP's New India', an official said.

On Tuesday, a video showing a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, urinating on a tribal youth went viral on social media, causing national outrage. Shukla was arrested and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him.

According to police, a person with the Twitter handle 'Shafeeq 2.0' used an image from the incident and doctored it in such a way so as to show the accused urinating on the Indian flag and captioned it as 'BJP's New India'.

"We have registered an FIR against the person operating the account Shafeeq 2.O after we received a complaint. We have e-mailed Twitter to give details of this person," Inspector Anil Bajpai of Kamla Nagar police station told PTI.

The person has been charged under sections 153 A (1) (b) (promoting enmity between different groups or doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony”, 465 (forgery) and 469 (committing forgery, intending that the document or electronic record forged shall harm the reputation of any party) of Indian Penal Code, section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act as well as provisions of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, police said in a press release.

