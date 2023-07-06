New Delhi, July 6: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appointed youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar as incharge of the party’s student wing. Congress said, “Congress President has approved the appointment of Kanhaiya Kumar as incharge of National Students Union of India (NSUI).”

The decision to appoint Kanhaiya Kumar as the incharge of the NSUI comes as part of party’s major reshuffling in the organisation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Kanhaiya Kumar had also participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Kanhaiya Kumar Appointed as NSUI In-Charge: Congress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as In-Charge of Party’s Student Wing.

On behalf of our organization, we extend heartfelt congratulations to Shri @kanhaiyakumar ji on his appointment as the AICC In-charge of National Students Union of India (NSUI) by the Hon'ble Congress President. Wishing him great success in his new role. pic.twitter.com/1B2X7DCil7 — NSUI (@nsui) July 6, 2023

Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNU student union president had joined Congress in 2021. He contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls as CPI candidate and was fielded against Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, which he lost.

