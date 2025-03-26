Rewa (MP), Mar 26 (PTI) A meeting concerning the budget of Rewa Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh turned dramatic on Wednesday over missing honorific titles from the names of great personalities.

Corporators of the BJP and Congress were seen pushing and shoving one another during the meeting over budget discussions.

In the Rewa civic body, mayor Ajay Mishra belongs to the Congress, while the chairman of the municipal council Vyanktesh Pandey is from the BJP.

Pandey told reporters that the budget has proposed the installation of statues of prominent personalities, including former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

However, the names of these great personalities were written "disrespectfully", without the title “Shri”, in the proposal, he alleged.

The mayor called it a clerical mistake, but corporators demanded his apology, which created a ruckus, said Pandey.

Videos showing the confrontation between the corporators, just short of a physical fight, have gone viral on social media.

Mayor Mishra said various proposals concerning public welfare have been proposed in the budget, but opposition BJP members are “incapable” of discussing such issues.

Amid the chaos, the chairman adjourned the meeting till Thursday.

