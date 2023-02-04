Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Sessions Court in Bhopal on Saturday granted bail to Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh in connection with a defamation case which was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president VD Sharma.

The bail plea was filed on December 5, 2022. The Congress leader had made an allegation against the BJP chief in July 2014 regarding Vyapam Scam, following which Sharma had filed the defamation case.

"Today, I have taken bail in the defamation case. I am facing defamation cases in four states and I am answering to all of them," Digvijaya Singh said.

"There was a demand for a CBI investigation into the Vyapam Scam but it did not happen. There are many people accused in the scam, but the BJP-led Shivraj government has not removed them. They are living in government houses. This whole conspiracy is of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his associates who have looted the state. All those people are involved in it who led the Vyapam scam," Singh added.

On the other hand, BJP state president V D Sharma said, "When Singh had levelled allegations against me, I filed a defamation case and December 5, 2022, the court had ordered an FIR against him. Today, he has taken bail but he will have to answer that it is not easy to make allegations on anyone, you will have to answer in court."

Reacting to Singh's remark alleging CM Chouhan and his associates for looting the state, Sharma said, " If I use such words for him (Digvijay Singh), then he will be very pained that these words are used for him in this country. I don't want to use such words, I am a responsible office bearer of a political party and should not do such a thing. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the longest-serving BJP CM in India, he is a person who stands with the poor."

"Don't worry, no one becomes a broker because of what you say and your allegations, the country knows who is a broker, you raise questions about surgical strikes, you raise questions on the martyrdom of Mohan Chand Sharma, this is your nature. You have been doing it all your life. And that's why you are saying that many states have levelled allegations against you," Sharma added. (ANI)

