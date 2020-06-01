India News | MP COVID-19 Cases Rise by 194 to 8,283; Death Toll 358

Bhopal, Jun 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 194 new COVID-19 cases, including 53 from worst-hit Indore, and eight deaths, taking the overall case count to 8,283 and fatalities to 358, state Health department officials said.

While three deaths were reported from Indore, two fatalities were reported from Bhopal, and one each from Ujjain, Jabalpur and Sagar.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Indore, the worst-hit district, rose to 3,539 with 53 new cases.

With three more deaths, the toll in that district went up to 135, the state health bulletin said.

With two more deaths, the toll in Bhopal rose to 59, followed by 58 in Ujjain, 10 in Jabalpur and 9 in Sagar, it stated.

Meanwhile, besides Indore, 44 new patients were found carrying the virus in Bhopal followed by 18 in Ujjain, 15 in Khargone, nine each in Gwalior and Chhatarpur, eight in Khandwa, four in Chhindwara, three each in Jabalpur, Dewas, Ratlam, Panna and Sidhi, two each in Burhanpur, Vidisha and Tikamgarh, one each in Neemuch, Betul, Damoh, Narsinghpur and Shahdol, it added.

Bhopal now has 1,511 virus patients, followed by Ujjain 688, Burhanpur 304, Khandwa 248, Jabalpur 241, Neemuch 206, Sagar 180, Khargone 155 and Dhar 123 among other districts where the number of cases stood either in two digits or a single digit.

COVID-19 cases have so far been reported from 51 of the total 52 districts in the state.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,283, active cases 2,922, new cases 194, death toll 358, recovered 5,003, total number of tested people 1,72,019.

