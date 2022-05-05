Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone lifted the curfew on Wednesday, 24 days after it was imposed following an incident of communal violence that broke out during a religious procession.

All prohibitory orders and restrictions issued on April 10 were removed with immediate effect on Wednesday evening following a peace committee meeting by the administration, said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Milind Dhoke.

On Wednesday, the administration had relaxed the curfew for 11 hours - from 6 am to 5 pm.

"From Thursday onwards, all religious places and shops will be open," the SDM said.

On Tuesday, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, people are asked to celebrate the festivals at home and a curfew was imposed during the day.

In the violence that erupted on April 10, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession. (ANI)

