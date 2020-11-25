Bhopal, Nov 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old doctor, who treated COVID-19 patients as a medical officer in the Government Bundelkhand Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, succumbed to the dreaded virus at a private hospital here on Wednesday, an official said.

"Dr Shubham Upadhyaya (26) succumbed to the coronavirus infection. His lungs were 100 per cent infected and was undergoing treatment here since November 10," Chirayu Medical College and Hospital director Dr Ajay Goenka told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled his death. In a message, the CM said, "Dr Shubham set an example of being a true citizen of the country. He served the COVID-19 patients dedicatedly, but got infected in the process. We are proud of him and the government stands with his family members."

