Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Madhya Pradesh Branch and doctors held a protest in Chhindwara district on Tuesday, demanding the release of a government doctor, Praveen Soni, who was recently sent to jail in relation to the death of children due to alleged consumption of cough syrup in the district.

Dr Soni is a government paediatrician at Civil Hospital, Parasia in Chhindwara, who was recently suspended and later faced legal action, resulting in being sent on 14-days judicial custody on Monday.

The IMA representative and doctors marked their protest by tying black bands in their arms outside the district hospital for the release of Dr Soni. They also warned that if their demands were not met then the doctors of government hospitals as well as private clinics across the state would go for indefinite strike under the aegis of IMA from Wednesday.

"We have gathered here to demand the immediate release of Dr Soni. Today, we are protesting by tying black band and if the doctor is not released by tomorrow then we will go on indefinite strike from tomorrow. The pharmaceutical company and the drug controller bodies should have tested the medicine and then it should be made available in the market. The doctor cannot read the quantity of components and neither is it written on the bottle. Only content is mentioned but not the base. All we want that the doctor should be released as soon as possible," said Arpana Shukla, President of IMA, Chhindwara.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dhirendra Singh told ANI that the protesting doctors submitted a memo for the release of Dr Soni and they were advised to approach the proper channel.

"Today, representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA) submitted a memorandum demanding the release of Dr Soni, who faced legal action recently in relation to the death of children due to alleged consumption of cough syrup in the district. The representatives have been advised to approach the proper channel. They marked their protest by tying a black ribbon here saying they would hold an indefinite strike from tomorrow," Singh said.

