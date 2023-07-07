Jabalpur, Jul 7 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Madhya Pradesh police on Friday raided premises in Sagar and Jabalpur districts connected to a Food and Drug department inspector and allegedly unearthed assets worth Rs 4 crore, an official said.

The raid unearthed documents related to immovable property, investments and cash totalling Rs 4 crore, which is much above his known sources of income, EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Swaran Singh Dhami said.

He identified the Food and Drug department inspector as Ambarish Dubey, who is presently posted in Sagar district.

"The assets include a three-storey building worth Rs 1 crore in Jabalpur, two plots in Narsinghpur, investment of Rs 1 crore in a sugar mill in Narsinghpur. We have also seized documents related to bank accounts, lockers etc," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)