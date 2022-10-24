Datia (MP), Oct 24 (PTI) A family of four, heading to Madhya Pradesh's Datia district for Diwali celebrations, was killed after a truck rammed into their two-wheeler on Monday, police said.

A couple and their two minor sons died on the spot in the accident that took place between Sitapur and Upariya villages in Goraghat police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore told PTI.

The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle, but was arrested later at Chirula toll plaza, he said.

The family was travelling on a scooter from Gwalior to Datia for Diwali celebrations, it was stated.

Based on the Aadhaar card found with the deceased man, his family members were contacted and informed about the accident, the official said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered and investigations are on.

