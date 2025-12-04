Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with release the female cheetah Veera and her two 10-month-old cubs into the wild at Kuno National Park on Thursday to mark the International Cheetah Day.

The release will be carried out in the Parond Forest area, a designated tourism zone within the Kuno National Park.

Officials said the release of the cheetah family is expected to boost ecotourism and enhance public engagement with Project Cheetah, the ongoing initiative to reintroduce the species in India.

Following their release, the animals will be continuously monitored using advanced radio-tracking systems and dedicated field teams to ensure their safety and smooth integration into the landscape.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister will also unveil the Kuno National Park Calendar for 2026 and release the newly prepared Field Manual for Clinical Management of Free-Ranging Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. Additionally, he will inaugurate the park's newly constructed souvenir shop, aimed at enriching visitor experience and promoting conservation awareness.

The event is being organised under the supervision of the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) and the Director, Lion Project, Madhya Pradesh.

Cheetahs in India went extinct due to excessive, reckless hunting. Phase 1 of Project Cheetah began in 2022 to restore the cheetah population, which was declared extinct in the country in 1952. It involved the translocation of cheetahs from South Africa and Namibia to Kuno National Park.

The NTCA implemented the project in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and Wildlife Institute of India (WII). (ANI)

