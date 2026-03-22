Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): A fire broke out in a scrap godown in the Banganga area on Sanwer Road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, but no one was injured, according to officials.

The fire reportedly started in a scrap warehouse, and firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. The incident occurred at approximately 12:13 p.m.

Also Read | Ujjain Viral Video: Maharshi Sandipani National Institute of Vedic Studies Teacher Caught on Camera Beating Student With Stick for Sleeping on Classmate's Bed.

Due to the intensity of the fire and the presence of staff quarters nearby, authorities evacuated people from the surrounding area as a precautionary measure.

Before the fire could be brought under control, the warehouse was completely gutted. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Air India and IndiGo To Operate 50 Special Flights Today Amid Ongoing Middle East Tensions.

Speaking about the incident, the owner of the scrap godown, Aslam Ghauri, said that the fire broke out suddenly and caused heavy losses, but no casualties were reported.

"Fire broke out suddenly. I don't know how this happened. The loss must be around Rs 30-32 lakhs. Plastic was kept here. There is no loss of life," he said.

He further said that people nearby helped in controlling the situation and informed the fire brigade.

"Everybody came out when they got to know about the fire. Everyone helped in controlling the fire and called the fire brigade," he added.

Fire brigade Sub-Inspector Shivnarayan Sharma said that multiple fire tenders were deployed, including support from nearby stations, to control the blaze.

"We received information that a fire broke out at a scrap warehouse. We called fire brigade vehicles from other stations as well. It was a huge fire, and there were workers' residential quarters nearby, so we ensured that no one was harmed. We first evacuated all the workers and also removed gas cylinders from their houses. After that, we controlled the fire. A total of five fire brigade vehicles were used. We have also called a JCB, with the help of which we will go inside and check the debris," he said.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)