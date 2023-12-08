Ujjain, Dec 8 (PTI) Three Dalit women were allegedly beaten up by some persons belonging to the Gurjar community in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh over goats entering a farm plot, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kapeli on Wednesday when members of the Mongia and Gurjar communities had a fight over a goat entering the agriculture field of a Gurjar person, Makdon police station in-charge Bheem Singh Parihar said.

A video of the incident, in which three to four men can be seen hitting a woman with sticks, went viral on social media.

Parihar also said the groups are embroiled in a land dispute which is being heard in a court.

"During the dispute over goats, Jagdish Gurjar, Ajay Gurjar, Hukum Singh Gurjar and Badrilal Gurjar started beating Lal Kunwar (35) and her daughters Vishnu (21) and Anita with sticks. The men have been booked under IPC and SC/ST Act. They have absconded," he said.

The victims were sent to the district hospital for treatment and their condition is stable, the official added.

