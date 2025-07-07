Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Four members of a family, including two children, died after their car was swept away by a strong current in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night, near Odera village on the Anuppur-Amarkantak main road.

According to police, the driver tried to cross a culvert over the overflowing Sajha Nullah when the vehicle was caught in the torrent and washed away.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sumit Kerketta told ANI that a joint team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched an immediate search-and-rescue operation.

"A nullah was in spate near Sajha, and a four-wheeler trying to cross the culvert was swept away. Four people, a man, his wife and their two children, were inside. We recovered the woman's body Sunday night," Kerketta said.

The search resumed at first light on Monday, and the bodies of the man and both children were recovered.

The SDOP said the rescue work was hampered by swollen streams, dense forest and darkness. Teams searched from 8 pm till 4 am, and then again, from 7 am before locating the remaining bodies, he said.

The deceased were identified as Chandrashekhar Yadav, his wife Preeti Yadav, their 8-year-old son and their 18-month-old daughter. (ANI)

