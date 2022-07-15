Indore, Jul 15 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1,200 kg of ganja from a truck and arrested two persons for smuggling the contraband in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, NCB officials intercepted a truck and found the contraband hidden in the vehicle on Thursday. Two persons were arrested during the seizure, he said.

The consignment, which was hidden between empty jute sacks, was being transported from Sonepur in Odisha to Bharatpur in Rajasthan, the official added.

