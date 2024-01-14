Bhopal, Jan 14 (PTI) The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday declared January 22 as a 'dry' day when liquor shops will remain closed to mark the consecration of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya.

"On this day, there is a grand consecration program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Keeping in view the public sentiments, we have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the state. All types of shops including liquor, Bhang outlets will remain closed," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav posted on his official X account in the night.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Sand Mafia Tries To Run Over Woman Official in Nagpur; Eight Loaded Trucks Seized.

He said January 22 is a very fortunate day for all of us.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)