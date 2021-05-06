Gwalior, May 6: A Madhya Pradesh government plane carrying a stock of anti-viral drug Remdesivir crash-landed at Gwalior airport on Thursday evening following a technical snag, a senior police official said. The pilot and co-pilot suffered minor injuries, Gwalior district Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI.

The consignment of Remdesivir the plane was carrying was safe, he added. The incident took place around 8.30 PM at Gwalior's Maharajpura airport during landing and the plane skidded off the runway a little, the SP said. Air Ambulance, Flying From Nagpur to Hyderabad, Makes Belly-Landing at Mumbai Airport After Technical Snag; All Five Passengers Safe.

In view of shortage of Remdesivir injections which are being widely used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the state government has deployed its aircraft for the medicine's transportation.

