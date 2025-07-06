Bhopal, Jul 6 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday transferred nine senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers, posting Neeraj Mandloi as the additional chief secretary (ACS) to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, an official said.

Mandloi will replace Dr Rajesh Rajora, who will be the ACS of the Narmada Valley Development Authority and Water Resources Department, the official said.

Besides holding the charge of ACS at the CM's Office, Mandloi will continue to hold the reins of the crucial Energy Department and Public Service Management Department as additional charge, he said.

The Urban Administration and Development Department will now be headed by ACS Sanjay Dube, who replaced Sanjay Shukla. Dube will also hold additional charge of the ACS in the Science and Technology Department, he said.

Shukla has been given the additional charge of the ACS of the General Administration Department, Chief Secretary Office Coordination, Aviation, and Chairman of the Employees Selection Board.

DP Ahuja, who was posted as principal secretary of the Fisheries Welfare Department, is now posted in the same capacity as PS of the Cooperatives Department.

M Selvendran, earlier posted as secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, is now posted as Secretary (Personnel) in the General Administration Department.

Prabal Sipaha, who held the post of Secretary of MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) in Indore, is now posted as Commissioner-Higher Education in place of Nishant Warwade, the official said.

Warwade is now posted as the Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department.

The state government also made Rakhi Sahay, who was posted as the Managing Director of the MP Finance Corporation in Indore, the Secretary of MPPSC in the same city, the official said.

The government also handed over the additional charge of MD MPFC to Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes in Indore, Tanvi Hudda, the official added.

