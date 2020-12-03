Khandwa, December 3: A groom and five women were killed and 25 others injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place when the wedding party from Garbedi village was on its way to the bride's place in Mehalu village, additional superintendent of police Prakash Parihar said.

The tractor-trolley overturned at a turn under Harsud Assembly segment area some 70 km away from the district headquarters, the official said. The injured persons trapped under the trolley were extracted with the help of villager and admitted to the district hospital, Parihar said, adding that six of them are in a critical condition.

The deceased, who were tribals, have been identified as Kunwar Singh, Bhagwati Bai, Sarju Bai, Budhia Bai, Tulsa Bai and Gopi Bai, he said.

