Indore, Sep 22 (PTI) Three persons from a wedding party, including the groom, were arrested for allegedly holding a procession without taking permission from local authorities amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old groom, the band master and the owner of the wedding band were arrested under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant), Chhatripura police station in-charge Pawan Singhal said.

As many as 30 persons were part of the wedding procession that started from Malharganj area on Monday, he said.

The moment the wedding party reached Chhatripura, the police arrested the bridegroom who was on a horse, band owner and band master, the official said, adding that the action was taken as they had not sought permission from the local authorities.

As per the official information, Indore is among the worst affected districts in the state, with 20,383 COVID-19 cases and 509 deaths so far.

