Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): A clash broke out between two groups in Ujjain district during celebrations of India's T20 cricket World Cup victory, leaving several people injured, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Raj Royal Colony under the jurisdiction of Chimanganj Mandi police station area in the district late Sunday night, resulting in the police registering the FIRs (First Information Report) from both sides and rounding up some individuals.

"A dispute arose between two parties over bursting firecrackers in Raj Royal Colony under Chimanganj Mandi police station limits on Sunday. A few people from both sides are injured. FIRs have been registered from both sides, and we've also rounded up some individuals. There are five accused from one side and three from the other, including some of their other associates. CCTV footage is being reviewed," said Gajendra Pachoriya, Station House Officer (SHO).

The officer said adequate police personnel were deployed at the incident site, and a peace committee meeting would be held to resolve the issue.

Additionally, he added that an investigation into the matter was underway and those found to be involved in the incident would be treated as accused.

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

In the final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. However, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar and Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)

