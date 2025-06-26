Raisen, Jun 26 (PTI) Five members of a family were injured on Thursday after a makeshift hut collapsed amid heavy rains in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, officials said.

The victims, a couple and their three children, have been admitted to a hospital, they said.

The incident occurred at Virpur village near Begumganj town, around 80 km from the district headquarters. It has been raining in the area since 4 am, said officials.

After learning about the hut collapse, Begumganj tehsildar S R Deshmukh, the sub-divisional magistrate and sub-divisional officer of police visited the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.

Kailash Ahirwar (40), his wife Bhagwati Bai (28), and their three sons – Bhagirath (18), Krishna (12) and Vinay (19) have suffered minor injuries. They are being treated, Civil Block Medical Officer Dr Nitin Singh Tomar told reporters.

Deshmukh said they had also received six other complaints concerning wall and roof collapses.

“All patwaris (revenue officials) have been instructed to monitor their areas closely and report any cases of loss to life or property immediately,” he added.

Most parts of the state received showers on Thursday, and the momentum is likely to continue, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting very heavy rainfall in five districts and heavy rains in 16 others in the next 24 hours.

