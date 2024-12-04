Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Several Hindu organisations held a massive rally in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday to protest against atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh. They demanded that the Government of India intervene to ensure the protection of minority communities in Bangladesh.

Thousands of people, including members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, MP Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, and Usha Thakur, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, and several others participated in the rally.

The protest rally commenced from the Lalbagh area in the city and concluded at the Collector's office. Prominent leaders associated with the participating organisations addressed the gathering and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President, to Indore Collector Ashish Singh.

BJP MLA Usha Thakur stated, "The Sanatani patriotic community of India wants to send a message to those Jihadis (Bangladeshis) to stay within their limits, or we will teach them a lesson."

Aklavya Singh Gaur, a member of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan, told ANI, "Since the change of power in Bangladesh after August 4, the Bangladeshi army, government, and civilians have been continuously involved in massacring Hindus. Hindus are being targeted relentlessly, and women and children are being tortured. Today, the Hindu community of the Malwa region has taken to the streets to protest these incidents. Indian Hindus will always stand in support of Hindus being persecuted anywhere in the world."

"We want to send a message through this protest to the Hindus of Bangladesh that Indian Hindus stand with them in this hour of crisis. Through this demonstration, we also demand that the Government of India take strict measures to protect Hindus there, even if it requires sending the Indian Army, to stop the massacre of Hindus immediately," he added.

Collector Ashish Singh stated that the Sakal Hindu Samaj organised the rally and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India regarding the atrocities being committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

"I have accepted the memorandum and forwarded it to the government for further action," Collector Singh said.

In a post on X, BJP MLA Usha Thakur wrote, "Today, the entire Hindu community gathered at Lalbagh, Indore, and raised its voice against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. On this occasion, all sections of society participated in large numbers and expressed their support. This was not just a protest but also a symbol of the unity and strength of the Hindu community." (ANI)

