Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): India's cheetah reintroduction project achieved a major milestone as Mukhi, the first Indian-born female Chettah at Kuno Naitonal Park in Madhya Pradesh has given birth to five cubs.

The development is being hailed as the first instance in recent history where an Indian-born cheetah has reproduced, signalling strong adaptation of the species to Indian conditions.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Held for Misbehaving With Woman Under Pretext of Petting Her Dog.

Mukhi, 33months old, was born in India to a Namibian female translocated under Project Cheetah.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav termed it a historic milestone for wildlife conservation.

Also Read | Gujarat: Young Pakistani Couple Claiming To Be Minors Walk 3 Days Through Desert To Illegally Enter India To Escape Families' Opposition, Arrested in Kutch; Medical Tests Confirm They Are Adults.

"Historic milestone: Indian-born cheetah Mukhi gives birth to 5 cubs. In a delightful breakthrough for India's cheetah reintroduction initiative, Mukhi -- the first Indian-born female cheetah, aged 33 months -- has given birth to five cubs. This is the first time in recent history that an Indian-born cheetah has reproduced, making it a landmark achievement for Project Cheetah," Union Minister Yadav said in a post on X.

He further highlighted, "Successful reproduction by an India-born cheetah is a strong indicator of the species' adaptation, health, and long-term prospects in Indian habitats. The mother and cubs are doing fine. This significant development reinforces optimism about establishing a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in India, further advancing the nation's conservation goals."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also called it a historic milestone and informed that the mother cheetah and cubs are doing absolutely fine.

"A historic milestone has been achieved as Indian-born cheetah Mukhi has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. The mother and cubs are doing well. This is an unprecedented breakthrough for India's cheetah reintroduction initiative. Mukhi, the first Indian-born female cheetah at 33 months of age, has now become the first India-born cheetah to reproduce making it a landmark achievement for Project Cheetah," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He further emphasised that the successful reproduction of an India-born cheetah is a strong indicator of the species' adaptation, health, and long-term prospects in Indian habitats. This significant step forward strengthens optimism about establishing a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in India, further advancing the nation's conservation goals.

India's cheetah reintroduction programme began in 2022 with the arrival of eight cheetahs from Namibia, followed by twelve from South Africa in 2023. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)