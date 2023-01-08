Bhopal, Jan 8 (PTI) The Karni Sena, an organisation claiming to represent the Rajput community, on Sunday began an indefinite stir in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh seeking acceptance of 21 demands, including reservation on the basis of economic status, no arrest without probe in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases, and curbing inflation.

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's Bhopal president Krishna Bundela said the protest has been organized by his outfit along with others from the Rajput community, adding that five activists, including the Sena's MP chief Jiwan Singh Sherpur, have begun an indefinite, peaceful fast for their 21 demands.

"The activists are demanding reservation should be based on economic grounds so that the poor of all the community can benefit. Reservations should given only once to a family (one generation). Arrest without investigation under the SC/ST Act should be stopped, and a law should also be made to protect the interests of the general category," he said.

He said one of the demands was that food grains and essential commodities must be exempted from Goods and Services Tax in order to control inflation.

The stir will continue till their demands are met, he said, adding the plan to gherao (encircle) the MP Assembly was changed after talks with the administration.

Organisations involved in the stir said several lakh people have arrived here from different parts of the state as well as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

