Bhopal, Feb 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday told the state Assembly that he had ordered a probe into the lift collapse incident in an Indore hospital in which state Congress chief Kamal Nath and 15 others escaped unhurt.

The overcrowded lift, carrying 16 people, plunged from a height of 10 feet in an Indore hospital and its doors got jammed on Sunday, though all those inside managed to come out safely.

Speaking about the incident on the opening day of the Assembly's budget session, the CM said a technical committee had also been formed to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

The decision to form a technical committee over the incident was taken by the CM on the suggestion of Nath.

"By the grace of God, nothing happened and I express my gratitude to God," Chouhan said, with Nath thanking him for the wishes and demanding that rules be framed to prevent such mishaps.

Nath said maintenance rules for lifts already exist in the state and efforts must be taken to ensure there is no negligence in such matters.

