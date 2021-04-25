Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 13,601 fresh coronavirus cases and 92 deaths, taking the infection tally to 4,99,304 and toll to 5,133, an official said.

The recovery count in the state touched 4,02,623 after 11,324 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, he said.

There are 91,548 active cases in the state at present.

Indore's tally rose by 1,826 to touch 1,01,751, including 10,992 deaths, seven of which were reported during the day.

The caseload in Bhopal rose to 80,736 after 1,802 people were detected with the infection. Bhopal's death toll mounted by five to 712 in the last 24 hours, he said.

Indore and Bhopal have 12,484 and 12,060 active cases respectively, the official added.

As 59,092 samples were tested during the day, the overall test count in MP crossed 74.56 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 4,99,704, new cases 13,601, death toll 5,133, recovered 4,02,623, active cases 91,548, number of tests done so far 74,56,701.

