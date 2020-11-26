Bhopal, Nov 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 1,668 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 1,99,952, health officials said.

With 12 more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,209, they said.

A total of 1,199 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,82,544.

Of the new fatalities, three died in Indore, one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Damoh, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Jhabua, Sheopur and Umaria, the official said.

Out of the 1,668 new cases, Indore accounted for 572, Bhopal 332, Gwalior 69 and Jabalpur 48.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 39,966, including 746 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 30,664 with 511 fatalities.

Gwalior and Jabalpur have so far recorded 14,287 and 13,970 cases respectively, the officials said.

Indore now has 3,896 active cases, while these figures for Bhopal and Gwalior are 2,597 and 906 respectively. Jabalpur has 711 active cases.

With 34,125 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to around 36.29 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,99,952, new cases 1,668, death toll 3,209, recoveries 1,82,544, active cases 14,199, number of people tested so far 36,29,507.

