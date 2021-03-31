Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 2,332 fresh coronavirus cases, which took its overall infection count to 2,95,511, the state health department said.

The fatality count rose to 3,986 as nine patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,261 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 2,74,429, the department said.

With 643 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 69,671, while that of Bhopal rose to 51,451 with the addition of 498 cases.

Indore and Bhopal reported one each death in the last 24 hours. With this, Indore's fatality count rose to 960 and that of Bhopal to 631.

Indore currently has 3,973 active cases, while the state capital has 4,227 such cases.

With 22,884 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 63.89 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,95,511, new cases 2,332, death toll 3,986, recovered 2,74,429, active cases 17,096, number of tests so far 63,89,064.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)