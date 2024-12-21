Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): MP Lokayukta raided the residences of former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma and his associate Chetan Singh in Bhopal on Saturday evening and recovered assets worth Rs 7.98 crores from the spot, according to the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta stated that a total assets worth Rs 3,86,00,000 which include vehicle and household goods Rs 2,21,00,000, Gold and diamond jewellery Rs 50,00,000 and cash Rs 1,15,00,000 was recovered from the residence of former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma, E-7/78 Arera colony, in the state capital.

Similarly, a total asset worth Rs 4,12,00,000 which include 234 kg silver worth Rs 2,10,00,000 and Rs 1,72,00,000 cash, was recovered from the residence of Sharma's associate Chetan Singh, E-7/657 Arera Colony in Bhopal, according to the Lokayukta.

Earlier on Thursday night, Bhopal police and Income Tax officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over Rs 40 crores and Rs 9.86 crores cash from an abandoned car, which contained the number plate MP 07 (Gwalior RTO) registered in the name of Chetan Singh, in state capital Bhopal on Thursday late at night.

The car was parked abandoned near Mendori-Kushalpur road under the jurisdiction of Ratibad police station limits in the state capital. On getting the information, the police reached the spot, seized the amount and an investigation into the matter was underway, the police added.

Later, the police informed the Income Tax Department about the matter, following which the officials reached the spot, broke the glass of the vehicle and took out the bags kept inside the car. When the bags were checked, around 52 kg of gold worth around Rs 40 crores and around Rs 9.86 crores of cash money was recovered from it.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details awaited. (ANI)

