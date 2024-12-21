Chennai, December 21: In a tragic incident, a policeman in Chennai lost his life after an iron grill pierced his anus during an escape attempt from his brother’s house in KK Nagar. The deceased, identified as Selvakumar, 30, was attached to the Sembium police station’s law-and-order wing.

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM on Friday following a heated argument between Selvakumar and his elder brother, Perumal, an assistant engineer with TNEB. In an inebriated state, Selvakumar reportedly locked Perumal and his wife, Dhanalakshmi, a Mahila Court judge, in a room before ransacking the house. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Losing Mother’s Cancer Treatment Fund in Online Rummy Game.

When Perumal alerted friends and relatives, they gathered at the house and attempted to calm Selvakumar. Panic-stricken upon overhearing someone call the police, Selvakumar climbed to the second floor and tried to leap across to the compound wall two feet away. However, he miscalculated the jump and fell onto protruding iron rods. Gas Leak Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: 6-Year-Old School Girl Dies of Asphyxiation While Bathing Following Geyser Gas Leak in Aligarh.

The grill’s spikes penetrated 30 cm into his anus, causing fatal injuries. A police team from KK Nagar rushed to the scene, cut the iron rods, and took Selvakumar to ESI Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Selvakumar’s body was sent for autopsy and will be handed over to his family on Saturday. Survived by his parents and three siblings, Selvakumar was the youngest in his family and stayed with Perumal while working at the Sembium police station. Police have classified the death as accidental and are investigating further.

