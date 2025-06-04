Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): A Lieutenant Colonel rank officer went missing from the army campus located in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and all possible efforts were on to find him, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The Lt Col has been identified as Pradeep Nigam, a resident of Gwalior district. He left the campus for morning walk on June 2 but didn't return. Following which, the army officers staff approached Cantt Police Station in the district to lodge a missing complaint in the evening on the same day, the police said.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter and began efforts to search the army officer.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Sagar) Lokesh Sinha told ANI, "A Subedar Major informed Cantt Police Station in the district that a Lieutenant Colonel left the campus for morning walk (on June 2) and didn't return. Based on the info, a case has been registered at Cantt police station and started the efforts to search for him."

He further highlighted that the police were also interrogating all the people connected with the missing officer to find clues about him and putting all possible effort to trace him as soon as possible.

"We are interrogating all the people associated with him and collecting evidence. Additionally, efforts are also on to gather technical evidence into the matter. We are making all possible efforts to find him. The Lt Col has been identified as Pradeep Nigam, a resident of Gwalior," he added. (ANI)

