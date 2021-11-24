Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Gwalior Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly smuggling and attempting to sell illegal weapons in the district.

The man has been identified as Keshav alias Rinku Jatav from Bhind district.

Also Read | Winter Session of Parliament 2021: Govt To Introduce Bill To Ban All Private Cryptocurrencies in India.

Acting on a tip-off, the Thatipur police got information that a man has come to Mehra village to sell smuggled arms. Later, the police formed a team and nabbed the accused, said Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.

The police recovered two 0.32 bore pistols, three 0.315 bore live cartridges and five country-made pistols, said Sanghi.

Also Read | Microsoft Launches New Fluent Style Emojis in Windows 11.

The police said that Jatav smuggled from Khargone district and sold it in the city. "He sold Rs 8,000 pistol for Rs 22,000 and Rs 4,000 country-made pistol for Rs 6,000.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)