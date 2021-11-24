San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft is rolling out a new Fluent style emoji in Windows 11 that the company previewed earlier this year. The company said that these new emoji are beginning to roll out as part of optional November 2021 Windows 11 preview release. Microsoft Reportedly Changing Windows 11’s ‘Black Screen of Death’ to Original Blue.

"These new Fluent style emoji being released in Windows 11 feel personal and familiar, two of our Windows 11 design principles. A team of emoji designers, programme managers, font experts and developers focused on creating this new emoji system," Judy Safran-Aasen, Program Manager, Windows Design Team, said in a blogpost.

"From colour palettes to modular features, designers built out a system that would scale to the expansive set of Unicode emoji. Windows 11 now offers a more modern and expressive emoji to use in your hybrid communications, allowing you to add fun, expression and personality to your communications," it added.

According to the company, emoji has become more common across various forms of communication where many of us are working, learning and connecting remotely and want to bring friendliness and a human touch to our conversations. For those who want to gain access to the new emoji, they can open Windows Update settings and select Check for updates. Once they have completed installing the update, they can hit the Windows key + period key to access the new emoji within the emoji picker.

