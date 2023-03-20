Indore, Mar 20 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a 23-year-old man for allegedly endangering lives by performing a drifting stunt in an expensive car on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

The video of the stunt, which was performed recently, is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, the car driver is seen performing a dangerous "drifting" stunt at night on a busy road in the Lasudia area.

The stunt involves driving a car at a high speed in a circular manner at a particular spot.

A case has been registered against the car driver under section 279 (rash driving on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, sub-inspector of traffic police Kazim Hussain Rizvi said.

The expensive car used in the stunt has been seized, he said.

A video of the stunt was sent to the traffic police on Sunday, following which a probe was initiated, the official said.

Acting on the traffic police's letter, the transport department has suspended the accused man's license for three months, he said.

"The manner in which the accused was performing a car-drifting stunt on a busy road could have resulted in a fatal accident. It could have not only put the driver's life in danger, but also endangered the lives of other people," the official said.

