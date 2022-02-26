Vidisha, Feb 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old unemployed man was arrested for allegedly duping a woman with the promise that he would get her daughter stranded in war-torn Ukraine back, police in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha said on Saturday.

Prince Gawa, hailing from Gurugram in Haryana, called up Vaishali Wilson, whose daughter is studying medicine in Ukraine, on Wednesday claiming to be from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), an official said.

He asked for Rs 42,000 to arrange for flight tickets and stopped all communication with Wilson once she transferred the money through mobile banking later that night, the official said.

"Gawa was held from Gurugram in Haryana on Friday and brought to Vidisha this morning. He was charged with cheating under IPC and Information Act provisions. He has committed fraud in Haryana as well," Kotwali police station in charge inspector Ashutosh Singh told PTI.

Gawa has been remanded in judicial custody for 15 days, Singh added.

