Dhar (MP), Oct 12 (PTI) A man allegedly consumed a poisonous substance during a weekly Jan Sunwai (public hearing) of the district collector in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, an official said.

The man, who had come to the district collector's office to register a complaint of land grabbing, is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a hospital and his condition is stable, it was stated.

Dhar's district collector Pankaj Jain, however, refused to comment on this issue.

According to eyewitnesses, Chhotelal, a resident of Tiwdi village in Dhar tehsil, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance after he reached in front of a hall at the District Panchayat office, where a weekly public hearing was underway.

Officials present immediately rushed the man to the district hospital.

One of the family members of the victim claimed that Chhotelal had been upset, as his land was illegally occupied by the village sarpanch.

Speaking to reporters, additional collector Saloni Sidana said the man had some problem related to land possession and had come to Jan Sunwai for the first time.

The district hospital's Dr Manish Modi said that Chhotelal is admitted in the ICU and his condition is stable.

A sample of the substance consumed by the victim has been sent for chemical analysis to ascertain its nature, he added.

