Indore, Nov 14 (PTI) A court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a one-year-old girl in 2018 and also recommended that the state government pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim's family.

Special Judge Surekha Mishra convicted Sonu Bansal under Section 376-AB (Punishment for raping woman under twelve years of age) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment, a prosecutor said. Bansal was also fined Rs 5,000.

Bansal had abducted the girl from MG Road when she was asleep with her parents and 4-year-old sister on September 29, 2018 and had raped her in a nearby spot, he said.

Bansal also tried to strip the four-year-old girl but she had managed to escape and alert her kin, he added.

