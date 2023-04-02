Umaria, Apr 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in a buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Electricity Price Hike in Mumbai: Power Tariff To Rise by 5-10% in Maximum City From April 1 As Major Suppliers Raise Charges; Check Complete Details.

The incident took place between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday at Kumbhai village in Manpur buffer zone of the reserve, Manpur police station in-charge Sundresh Singh Maravi said.

Also Read | Bihar Ram Navami Violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Communal Violence in State, Additional Paramilitary Forces to Be Sent.

The deceased, identified as Anuj Baiga, had gone out to answer nature's call near Chamkui drain when the tiger, apparently hiding in the bushes nearby, attacked him, the official said.

When locals ventured out of their homes at around 5 am on Sunday, they found the man's body near the drain and informed the police and forest department, he said.

The victim's upper body parts were mauled by the tiger, he said.

Forest officials reached the spot and are conducting an investigation into the incident, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)