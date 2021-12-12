Bhopal, Dec 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old man who had climbed atop a overhead water tank along with his wife and three children in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh seeking police action against some people came down on Sunday after spending 24 hours there, police said.

Also Read | Bhopal: One Arrested by Misrod Police For Looting Woman Doctor Outside Marriage Garden.

Govindpura police station SHO Ashok Singh Parihar told PTI that a "wait and watch" policy was adopted and Ritesh Giri and his family came down from the tank in Kasturba Nagar after he was promised that his demands would be looked into.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Father After Heated Argument In Kohlapur District; Accused Arrested.

Giri, from neighbouring Raisen district, had alleged that some people had beaten him and his family over a property dispute and wanted police to bring the accused to the water tank. Parihar said.

"We agreed to look into his demand but told him police couldn't solve his land dispute as the matter pertained to courts and the revenue department," Pairihar said.

As per sources, Giri had done this tank climbing act once in Raisen and two times in Bhopal, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)