Indore, December 16: A massive fire broke out at a fast food joint at Shakkar Bazaar in Indore on Friday night, an official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control in a few hours following prompt action by the fire brigade. On receiving word of the blaze, fire tenders rushed to the spot and mounted a dousing operation.

After two hours of fire-fighting, the team successfully brought the blaze under control, the official said, adding no casualties were reported in the incident. With the fire being brought under control before it could spread elsewhere, two other shops surrounding the fast food joint and nearby residential areas were spared harm, the official informed. Madhya Pradesh Firing Video: Two Killed, Six Injured After Man Opens Fire From His Balcony in Indore, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Indore Food Stall

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A massive fire broke out last night in a food stall and a sweet shop in Shakkar Bazaar of Indore. Two fire tenders immediately reached the spot and doused the fire. (15.12) pic.twitter.com/r6VMBp5RFN — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

"A fire broke out at a Chinese fast food stall situated at Shakkar Bazar. The fire had spread to a nearby printing press located there. As soon as we received information of the fire, we rushed tenders to the spot that brought the blaze under control," Roop Chand Pandit, sub-inspector, fire brigade, told ANI. Madhya Pradesh Fire: Three Kids Charred to Death, Four Injured After Blaze Erupts Inside House Due to LPG Cylinder Blast in Bhind District.

He added that two teams from the fire brigade reached the spot on time and brought the blaze under control within two hours. Further reports are awaited.

