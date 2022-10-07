Vidisha, Oct 7 (PTI) A 'mazar' like structure (enshrined tomb) in a government school in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh has started a tussle between local authorities and the principal of the institution.

Also Read | This is Among the Many Special Gifts I Have Received over the Years. Respecting People’s … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Anjali Shah on Friday said a probe is underway against the principal of the CM Rise School in Kurvai tehsil here after it was brought to the administration's notice that a mazar-like platform had been constructed there.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

Vidisha collector Uma Shankar Bhargava said the platform will be demolished soon.

However, school principal Shaheen Firdaus claimed the allegations against her were baseless.

There are a number of old graves in the institution and no new construction was done by her in the school, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)