Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Monday organised a Raksha Bandhan celebration program in the state capital Bhopal and administered a pledge to women to spread awareness among the public against 'Love Jihad' cases and drug addiction.

During the program, a considerable number of women filled a form to bring awareness among people and then took the pledge that they would make Hindu girls aware of the 'Love Jihad' trap.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Sarang said, "It is my good fortune that a huge number of sisters tie Rakhi to me every year, and this year too, they will tie Rakhi to me. But we have dedicated this year's Raksha Bandhan Mahotsav to our fight against 'Love Jihad' and drug addiction. We are witnessing that a large number of Hindu girls and women are lured by hiding their identity and fall victim to love Jihad under the guise of religious conversion. Today, thousands of women here took a pledge to spread awareness among the public. These women will further make the public aware of it."

The Minister emphasised that a group of women would be formed at the local level and they would bring public awareness. The group will also keep a close eye on whether there are any such cases, and legal assistance will also be provided if required.

"We will ensure that every family is aware of the Love Jihad case and no woman should fall into this trap. We also administered the pledge against drug addiction, and we will run a campaign to make youth aware of maintaining a distance from drug addiction," he added.

A woman, Kanti Patel, who took the pledge, said that a team of women was formed, 'Vishvas Vijay Vahini', and they resolved to put an end to the Love Jihad cases. "They would advise the girls and women to keep themselves away from the trap of Love Jihad and religious conversion. They would visit door to door to bring awareness among the girls and women," she said.

Notably, Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. (ANI)

