Delhi, August 11: A 25-year-old man drowned while swimming in a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run pool in Shalimar Bagh on Sunday evening, August 10. The facility was reportedly closed at the time of the incident, police said on Monday, August 11.

According to a report published by the news agency PTI, the deceased was identified as Ankit Kumar. Reportedly, the deceased had entered the BK-2 block pool around 5:30 pm with friends. Despite the facility being non-operational due to a power cut caused by unpaid electricity bills, the group managed to access the premises. During the swim, Ankit went underwater and had to be pulled out by his younger brother and others. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Delhi: Two-year-old Boy Dies After Drowning in Sewer in Narela.

Police from the Shalimar Bagh station arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. An FIR has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on preliminary inquiry and medical reports. The body has been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.

The police confirmed that the pool was managed by a private contractor hired by the MCD. Due to pending electricity dues, the power supply had been disconnected, and the pool was officially shut. The cops are probing how Ankit and his friends gained entry, bypassing any security arrangements. Delhi: 2 Brothers Drown While Bathing in Kondli Canal, Search and Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

The police are now recording statements from friends and pool staff, and reviewing the CCTV video footage to establish the exact sequence of events. Police said they are examining all possible angles, including negligence and potential security lapses.

